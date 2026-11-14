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Patriots Captures Second Consecutive MSC Tournament Title
12 days ago
Williamsburg, KY – Brynnley Bryant and Elaina Fischer combined for 32 kills as the top-seed and 24th-ranked Cumberlands volleyball team defeated Campbellsville 3-1 (25-12, 25-15, 3-25, 25-20) to capture the 2026 MSC Tournament title, Friday night at UC Volleyball Gym. It marks the Patriots second straight and third overall tournament title as UC captures an automatic berth to the NAIA Tournament.