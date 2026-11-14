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Two accused of moving parlor proceeds across states charged in alleged prostitution ring
By Stephanie Forth,3 days ago
Two people accused of moving money around for an illegal massage parlor operation in the state are facing federal charges, according to court documents obtained by News Channel 3. The FBI searched several massage parlors in West Michigan Tuesday, finding that workers were offering "illegal commercial sexual services to customers,"...