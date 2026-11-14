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Paris Baguette Opens in Novato — Its 85th California Café and Counting
By Editor Picks,3 days ago
The neighborhood bakery café is having a moment — and few brands are riding that wave harder than Paris Baguette. The global bakery chain has just planted its flag in Novato, California, opening a new location at 15 Rowland Way that marks its 85th café in the state and another data point in one of the most aggressive expansion stories in North American foodservice.
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