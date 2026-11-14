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Layne's Chicken Fingers Brings the Crunch to Brownsville — and Its First Rio Grande Valley Push
By Editor Picks,3 days ago
There's a line forming in Brownsville, and it has everything to do with hand-breaded tenders. On November 14, 2026, Layne's Chicken Fingers opened its first-ever Rio Grande Valley location — and to mark the occasion, the first 50 dine-in guests scored free Layne's for a year. In a QSR landscape where chicken is the category everyone is fighting over, that's not just a stunt. It's a statement of intent.
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