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Enjay Acquires New Method Packaging, Building a Cross-Border Bakery Packaging Powerhouse
By Editor Picks,3 days ago
Here's a deal that won't make headlines on your menu board but could quietly reshape how your bakery and pizza packaging gets made and shipped. Enjay Converters Ltd has acquired New Method Packaging LLC, bringing two long-running food-contact packaging specialists under one roof and adding a second North American manufacturing footprint in the process.