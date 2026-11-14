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Charles Rosenay Guests On “If These Walls Could Talk” With Hosts Wendy Stuart and Tym Moss Wednesday, November 18th, 2026
By HD Team,3 days ago
Who else but hosts Wendy Stuart and Tym Moss could “spill the tea” on their weekly show “If These Walls Could Talk” live from Pangea Restaurant on the Lower Eastside of NYC, with their unique style of honest, and emotional interviews, sharing the fascinating backstory of celebrities, entertainers, recording artists, writers and artists and bringing their audience along for a fantastic ride.