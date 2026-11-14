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Garrett’s past reveals history of violence prior to murder-suicide
By Stephanie Cunningham,2 days ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (VDN) — The Vicksburg community is left in despair following the murder-suicide events which shocked the city on the morning of Friday, Nov. 13. The heartbreaking tragedy has taken an additional turn as startling details have emerged about the past actions of Cedric Garrett, 40, following the deaths of his wife, 53-year-old Valtricia Garrett, and himself.
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