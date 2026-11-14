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Haiti vs USMNT: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League match
By World Soccer Talk,3 days ago
Haiti host the USMNT in a Concacaf Nations League meeting that pits two very different recent trajectories against each other. Haiti enter off a 0-2 loss to Costa Rica on October 5, a defeat that followed a 4-1 win over the Dominican Republic just three days earlier on October 2. That split result leaves David Badia’s side looking to find consistency, and a home fixture against the USMNT gives them a chance to show the win over the Dominican Republic was the truer form. Three points here would matter a great deal for Haiti’s standing in the group.