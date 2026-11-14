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Live Game Updates: Auburn vs. Mississippi State
By Trevor Denton,3 days ago
Auburn tries to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023. First, they'd have to beat Mississippi State in Starkville. The Bulldogs' superstar quarterback Kamario Taylor recently signed a deal to return to the Bulldogs next season. But his season ended after six games with an injury. Auburn instead will take on backup quarterback AJ Swann in this matchup.