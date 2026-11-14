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Penn State Predictions: Which one of us Picked Minnesota?
By Joe Smeltzer,3 days ago
One of us has Minnesota beating Penn State in our predictions. You’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, let’s get into it. Every game for PSU from here on out is a must win and a win against a solid Minnesota squad would be a nice way to continue momentum for the Nittany Lions. Penn State needs to play a complete game for all 60 minutes. If it can do that, it will get their sixth win of the season.