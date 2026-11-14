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Shelby County SWAT vehicle gives Craigmont Middle School students hands-on look at law enforcement careers
By Josh Crawford,3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at Craigmont Middle School got an up-close look at law enforcement and emergency response careers Friday as local first responders brought specialized equipment to campus for Career Day. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office joined the Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department for the event,...
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