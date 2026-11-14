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Blackbird Mountain Guides Shuts Down Nine Months After Castle Peak Avalanche
By Marlee Knight,13 days ago
Blackbird Mountain Guides, the Truckee-based guide service whose February trip ended in the deadliest avalanche in modern California history, has closed its doors. The company's website now carries a short message saying Blackbird "is no longer operating" and thanking the community for its kindness. The company hasn't given a reason for the shutdown or said anything else publicly.