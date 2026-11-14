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686’s New Ski Film: Aim for the Bushes, Land in the Culture
By Eric Peiffer,13 days ago
686 drops in on the ski film world in they way you’d expect them to, with intention, authenticity and style. The brand has spent three decades rooted inside of snowboarding, and it came to skiing with the same instincts it has always had. After a thorough and conscientious expansion into the ski industry the brand released its first independent ski film, Aim For The Bushes. Composed of a small group of talented skiers who care about the craft and behind the lens of a masterful director who understands street skiing, resulting in something that feels like something made by people who live in the culture rather than a marketing department.