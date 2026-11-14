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Maryland Voters Say Taxes Are Too High, But They Still Trust City Hall Most
By Kevin Harris,2 days ago
Most Maryland voters say they are paying too much in taxes, but when it comes to trusting someone with that money, they are putting their faith in city hall and the county courthouse, not Annapolis or Washington. A newly released poll of 710 Maryland voters found that about 61% believe they pay too much in both state and federal taxes, while 57% say their local taxes are too high.
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