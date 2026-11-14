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Crypto ETFs Bleed $1.5B as Bitcoin Funds Extend Losses
By Michael B,3 days ago
Institutional demand for crypto ETFs investment products continued to weaken last week, with US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recording more than $1 billion in withdrawals for the second consecutive week. The selling extended across most digital asset funds, leaving Avalanche ETFs as the only category among 15 tracked groups to attract net inflows.