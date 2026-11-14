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US Crypto Trust Charters Face Senate Scrutiny as Coinbase Receives Final Approval
By Michael B,3 days ago
US regulators are allowing more cryptocurrency companies to operate under US crypto trust charters, but the expansion is attracting growing scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about compliance standards, regulatory oversight, and potential political conflicts of interest. The latest development came on November 9, when Coinbase announced that its national trust company...