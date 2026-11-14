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MegaETH Cuts 20% of Workforce as It Shifts Focus Toward AI Marketplace
By Michael B,3 days ago
MEGA, the organization behind Ethereum Layer 2 network MegaETH, has reduced its workforce by 20% as it prepares to expand beyond blockchain infrastructure and develop artificial intelligence products. Co-founder Shuyao Kong announced the restructuring on November 13, confirming that employees involved in the blockchain, wallet, and ecosystem teams were affected....