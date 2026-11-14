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Ebenezer (2026) [Movie Review]
By Troy Anderson,3 days ago
This Ebenezer movie review lands somewhere a lot of the conversation around Ebenezer hasn’t. I didn’t love it. I didn’t hate it, either. That puts me in an odd spot, because a lot of film writers have come out swinging at Ti West‘s take on A Christmas Carol, and the Johnny Depp of it all has only turned up the heat. But, here’s where I’m at. Ti West is still a solid director. Depp does his best with a role that’s been played by everybody from Alastair Sim to Michael Caine to a cartoon duck. And the supporting cast carries Ebenezer further than it has any right to go. Is that a rave? No. Is it a pan? Also no. It’s a decent ghost story that never quite becomes the one I was hoping for.