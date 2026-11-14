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Vancouver International Black Film Festival 2026 Brings 42 Films, The Eyes of Ghana and Five Days of Black Cinema
By Troy Anderson,3 days ago
The Vancouver International Black Film Festival returns December 11–15, 2026, with 42 films, Canadian premieres, filmmaker discussions, and enough programming to remind audiences that some of the most interesting cinema rarely gets the theatrical distribution it deserves. Now celebrating its sixth edition, the festival will present screenings and events...