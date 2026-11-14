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Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 6 Review: “Bloodlines”
3 days ago
This week’s Boston Blue focused on family. Danny and Lena found themselves involved in a weird surrogacy scandal where the biological father wanted to have as many kids as possible. Yeah, it disturbed us, too. Meanwhile, we finally met Sarah’s mother, Gwen, who showed up for Sarah’s upcoming wedding. She wants a relationship with Sarah, and their relationship is complicated. To say the least. And we have feelings about it.
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