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Godzilla Minus Zero Review: How Can Something So Terrifying Also Be Romantic?
2 days ago
For a movie about kaijus and war, Godzilla Minus Zero had a surprising amount of romance. And no I’m not talking about Godzilla and King Ghidorah. I’m talking about Koichi and Noriko, the real heart of this movie, at least for me. Because I loved every single moment that we got when it came to the big epic aerial fight or the smackdown in Ginza. But just like in Godzilla Minus One, I was really moved by the relationship between these two people.