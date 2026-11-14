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Lucerne Valley Superintendent Peter Livingston To Retire, Olga Fisher Named Successor
By Victor Valley News Group,3 days ago
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Lucerne Valley Unified School District Superintendent Peter Livingston will retire June 30, 2027, after nearly 11 years leading the district. The Board of Trustees selected Olga Fisher, the district’s assistant superintendent of business services, to take over July 1. Livingston announced his retirement...