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Avalanche deliver bad news on both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar injuries
By WILL PETERSEN,2 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche will be without superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar for some time. And in MacKinnon’s case, it’s going to be a longer absence. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar delivered the bad news in Montreal after morning skate on Saturday. Makar is out approximately two weeks, while MacKinnon is looking at a month or more.