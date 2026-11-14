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Traffic snarled on Capital Circle NE and Hermitage Blvd. after vehicle rollover
By Mishalynn Brown,3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic is snarled on Capital Circle Northeast near Hermitage Boulevard after a vehicle flipped over following a crash, according to the Tallahassee Police Department watch commander. Traffic cameras show cars lined up for about half a mile down Capital Circle Northeast near Hermitage Boulevard and Lonnbladh...
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