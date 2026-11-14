undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marlborough Police Chase Ends With Three New Jersey Men Busted, One Still Loose
By Isabela Iannucci,3 days ago
A reported breaking-and-entering on Park Street in Marlborough led to a police pursuit and a regional search Thursday morning, ending with three men from New Jersey under arrest, a handgun recovered, and a fourth suspect still unaccounted for. Police said officers responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. after getting word that four people had fled the area in a gold Chevrolet Malibu.
6