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Lynn Man Gets 8-10 Years After Stalking, Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend in Chest
By Will O'Brien,2 days ago
A 43-year-old Lynn man was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in state prison followed by three years of probation after a jury found him guilty on all nine indictments connected to a stabbing that capped nearly two years of stalking and death threats against his former girlfriend. Dioris Delossantos Medina was convicted of attacking the woman with a knife in Lynn, in addition to an earlier assault in which he struck her with a rock thrown through her car window.