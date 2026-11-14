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Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health opens new location in St. Francisville
By WBRZ Staff,3 days ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE — Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health celebrated the opening of a new location in St. Francisville on Friday. The new clinic along Live Oak Centre Drive will provide personalized pediatric care for local families, including newborn visits, well-child checkups, sick visits and guidance through children's developmental milestones.
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