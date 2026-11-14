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Hornets vs Clippers Game Preview: Two Struggling Squads Clash at Intuit Dome
By Abdulqudus Babatunde,3 days ago
The Charlotte Hornets continue their four-game road trip on Sunday, November 15, visiting the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood at 4:30 PM ET. Sunday's Hornets vs. Clippers matchup brings together two teams searching for early-season traction. Charlotte arrives at 4–8 following a tight 101–96 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, while Los Angeles enters off a dramatic 113–112 comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
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