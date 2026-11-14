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Sixers Face Steep Climb In NBA Cup After Cavs Loss To Heat
By Dallin Ballard,2 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers watched from the sidelines on Friday while their rivals played out a scenario that makes their path to the tournament harder. The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Miami Heat in South Florida, a result that shifts the balance of power in Group B of the Eastern Conference. The Sixers sit at 1-1 in the Cup after a heavy 24-point loss to Cleveland on Nov. 6, which hurt their point differential significantly. That loss to the Cavs damaged their standing in both the group race and the wild card hunt, and the new results do not help them catch up.