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MISSING TEEN: 15-year-old Ava Elianna George last seen on Friday
By Jessica Warner,3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Bexar County. According to the sheriff’s office, Ava Elianna George was reported missing after she was last seen in the 2000 block of Daisy Lou on Nov. 13, 2026. Her younger brother reportedly saw her on foot at about 9 p.m.
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