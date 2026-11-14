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Comptroller Huffines Distributes $1.4 Billion in Net Local Sales Tax Collected in October to Texas Communities
By Editorial Team,12 days ago
AUSTIN, TX – Texas Comptroller Don Huffines said many cities and counties can reduce property taxes due to increased sales tax revenue as local governments will receive $1.4 billion in allocations of net local sales tax collected in October, 14.6% more than a year ago. “The Texas economy continues...