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Netflix Drops STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Blooper Reel for Stranger Things Day
By Joey Paur,2 days ago
Netflix celebrated Stranger Things Day 2026 by giving fans one more chance to hang out with the Hawkins gang, and this time, nobody can keep a straight face. The streamer released a Stranger Things Season 5 blooper reel featuring the cast cracking up, screwing up their lines, and having a blast filming the show's final season. It's a fun little reunion, but some fans were hoping Netflix had something bigger planned.