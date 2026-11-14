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Caldwell County Lands 630-Acre Deal to Save Rare Trout and New Crayfish Species
By Jasmine LeBlanc,2 days ago
Blue Ridge Conservancy and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have permanently protected 630 acres at the headwaters of the Yadkin River in Caldwell County, safeguarding eight miles of stream habitat for one of the region's rarest native fish and a crayfish species discovered only recently. The acquisition marks the first conservation project ever undertaken within the Dennis Creek watershed.
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