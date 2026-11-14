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Portugal Honors Cristiano Ronaldo By Changing No. 7 Styling On Kits
2 days ago
The Portugal soccer team is making a change to how the No. 7 is written to honor the recently-retired Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, who wore the number and went on to make it his own as "CR7," retired from international soccer last week, ending a remarkable career that spanned six World Cups, a European title, and the men’s all-time international scoring record.