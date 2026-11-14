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MST3K Turkey Day 2026: Mike, Kevin and Bill Return for “Back in Orbit,” With the Schedule and Where to Watch Free
3 days ago
MST3K’s Turkey Day marathon, “Back in Orbit,” starts at noon ET on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, with Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett back on the Satellite of Love for what MST3K calls the first time this century, introducing six riffed movies. It’s free on YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, Twitch and a dozen more services, and it airs again once a day through the holiday weekend.