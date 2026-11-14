undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wyoming Libertarian Party Showing for U.S. House was Best Minor Party Result for Wyoming U.S. House Since 1920
By Richard Winger,2 days ago
The Wyoming Secretary of State has released the official results. See them here. The Libertarian Party nominee for U.S. House, Shawn Johnson, polled 7.46%, the highest minor party showing for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat since 1920. In 1920, the Labor Party nominee, James Morgan, received 10.67%. Johnson has been...