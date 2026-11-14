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Junior League of Duluth holds 38th annual Festival of Trees event
By Drew Kerner, Fox 21 News,3 days ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KQDS-TV) -- The DECC was decked-out with Christmas cheer as the Junior League of Duluth held its 38th annual Festival of Trees event. The weekend-long is one of the biggest pop-up craft and gift shows in the Twin Ports and the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Duluth. The league is a woman-led non-profit that trains and empowers women to be community leaders and donate back to the community.
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