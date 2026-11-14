undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
State Patrol identifies the Austin woman killed in Saturday morning crash
By Mike Bunge,2 days ago
DEXTER TWP, Minn. — A 21-year-old woman from Austin died when she lost control of her Ford Bronco and rolled it while exiting Interstate 90 in Mower County. The crash happened around 9:31 a.m. Saturday as the driver was heading eastbound on I-90 and exiting onto County Road 13. The Minnesota State Patrol says the airbag deployed during the rollover.