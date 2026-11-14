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4 Florida men arrested after high-speed pursuit from Lake Hallie to Dunn County
By WEAU Staff,3 days ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four men from Florida are in jail after a high-speed chase that started in Lake Hallie and ended at a rest area on I-94 near Menomonie, police said. Lake Hallie police said the men used multiple credit cards at the Lake Hallie Walmart on Friday and left with about $1,000 worth of merchandise. When an officer arrived, police said, the men ran to a rental car and drove off.
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