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Several Items are Needed at The Haven
By Brooklyn Bolle,3 days ago
The Haven in Manitowoc is asking citizens to help donate several items that they are in need of. The homeless shelter is looking for hand warmers, bus tokens, weekly bus passes, postage stamps, men’s deodorant, nail clippers, shampoo, body wash, laundry soap – such as pods, sheets, or liquid – paper towels, dryer sheets, Kleenex, Lysol disinfectant spray, and men’s winter gloves and hats.