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GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. GULLS
By Nick Nollenberger,2 days ago
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (6-9-0-0) vs. SAN DIEGO GULLS (7-5-3-0) SAT, NOV. 14, 2026 | 6 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA. HOME COOKING: The Barracuda return home on Saturday to face the San Diego Gulls for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente, following a two-game Southern California road trip that saw San Jose suffer consecutive losses to the Gulls and Coachella Valley Firebirds. Following Saturday's contest, the Barracuda head back on the road for a three-game trip beginning Wednesday against the Henderson Silver Knights. San Jose is 1-3-0-0 against San Diego this season, including 1-1-0-0 at home, and has dropped the last two meetings, both at Pechanga Arena.