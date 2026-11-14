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November 14, 2026 New England News Roundup
13 days ago
16 state House recounts underway in Concord. Sixteen candidates called for recounts in their House races, and Secretary of State David Scanlan expects the recounts to take about two weeks. Some races were decided by as few as two votes, and the work is scheduled to run through Nov. 20. The recounts could slightly shift the Democrats’ incoming majority. 16 recounts for New Hampshire House races underway • New Hampshire Bulletin +2.