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Is The Traitors’ ultimatum a bad game element?
By Andy Dehnart,3 days ago
The Traitors: New Blood is somehow almost done with its season. Compressing this format into broadcast TV’s 42 minutes continues to fail the show and its players. As much as I appreciate the show’s atmospherics, they throw the balance way off. Why did we have to watch James and Oliver Phelps finger the puzzle pieces for what felt like several minutes? Couldn’t we get to see some of the players who are still being ignored instead?