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Grading Clemson’s Shocking 20-6 Home Loss to Georgia Tech After Tait Reynolds Injury
By Zach Lentz,3 days ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — A promising start evaporated three plays into Saturday afternoon as Clemson suffered a stunning 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium. Already missing four offensive starters—wide receiver Tyler Brown, running back Gideon Davidson, Harris Sewell, and Elyjah Thurmon—the Tigers (6-4, 4-3 ACC) lost starting quarterback Tait Reynolds on their opening possession and failed to reach the end zone. Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5 ACC) piled up 409 total yards, including 271 on the ground, while holding Clemson to 228 yards and two field goals.