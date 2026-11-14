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Cedar Rapids man charged in dealership burglary
By IOWA'S NEWS NOW,3 days ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Dustin Taylor, 33, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with third-degree burglary after police say he took car parts from a local dealership. Officers were called to the dealership early October 1st, after security cameras detected someone near a trailer in a secured area. The trailer had been forced open, but the person had left before officers arrived.