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Homemade Apple Cranberry Pie with Fresh Cranberries
2 days ago
I was sitting at my kitchen counter looking at the bags of cranberries that came in with the grocery delivery. They look so good sitting there, considering how quickly I’d regret eating one straight out of the bag. I have a lot of respect for that. They’re not sweet at all, and I kind of like that about them. They aren’t going to get any sweeter sitting on the counter. They desperately need help from sugar. Don’t we all. But making them overly sweet ruins them too.