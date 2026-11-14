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Men's Ice Hockey Bested at Home by Curry College
11 days ago
BURRILLVILLE, R.I (11/13/2026) - The Nichols College men's ice hockey team dropped a Conference of New England (CNE) game against the Curry College Colonels on Friday evening, 7-1. With the loss, the Bison drop to 3-2-0 overall, 2-1-0 in the CNE. Curry jumps to a record of 3-1, undefeated in conference record at 3-0. Curry opened the scoring at the 7:19 mark of the first period, taking a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission. The Colonels broke the game open in the second period, finding the back of the net five times to extend their lead to 6-0 heading into the final frame.