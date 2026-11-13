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Three Goal Second Period Powers Mavericks to 4-3 Win Over Beavers
11 days ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. — Minnesota State (6-5-1, 2-5-0) won 4-3 over Bemidji St. (1-10-0, 0-9-0) on Friday at Sanford Center. The Mavericks scored three times in the second period after being held scoreless in the first and added a goal in the third. The Beavers held a 28-24 edge in shots, but the Mavericks made 25 saves and killed all three power-play chances. Two different Mavericks scored their first collegiate goals and eight different skaters recorded a point.
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