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The 6 Most Hopeless Netflix Shows, Ranked
By Safwan Azeem,3 days ago
I know a television show has thoroughly destroyed my optimism when somebody receives good news and my first reaction is suspicion. A witness has come forward? Wonderful. Who's going to murder them? The family finally has enough money to escape? Excellent. Which terrible decision will ruin it? I've watched enough fictional people get punished for believing in a better tomorrow that even an innocent smile can make me nervous. Netflix has done it brilliantly, and more than once at that.