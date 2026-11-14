undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Free legal clinic to help Waianae residents address warrants, arrest records
By Annalisa Burgos,3 days ago
WAIʻANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A free legal clinic on the Waiʻanae Coast will help people address outstanding district court bench warrants and determine whether arrest records can be expunged. Deputy Public Defender Eddie Aquino and Denise Della-Sabas of the Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center joined Hawaii News Now Sunrise...
2